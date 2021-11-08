Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxar reported mixed third-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed the same. The company is witnessing solid bookings in both the Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. It recently inked a deal with a fifth U.S. ally to upgrade the country’s ground infrastructure to be Legion ready and secured contracts to build two new Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit satellites for Sirius XM. Maxar continues to advance the Legion construction program and expects to launch the first two satellites between March and June 2022. However, a highly competitive industry and supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic pose headwinds. Delays in the construction of satellites and launch vehicles could hurt its margins. The company has a huge debt burden, which limits its growth potential.”

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NYSE MAXR opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

