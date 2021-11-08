MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce $245.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.41 million and the lowest is $245.00 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $194.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $889.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $889.50 million to $889.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.41 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 834,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MaxLinear has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $70.21.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,550,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 947,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,931,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 103,448 shares valued at $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.