McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $254.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 30,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.9% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after buying an additional 31,864 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 179,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $43,322,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

