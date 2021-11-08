McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.950-$22.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.29 billion-$264.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.85 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.92.

MCK traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.30. 11,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,188. McKesson has a 1 year low of $168.88 and a 1 year high of $227.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,913 shares of company stock worth $9,024,783. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

