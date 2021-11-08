MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) versus bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Head-To-Head Analysis

MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) and bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost SA/NV has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MDxHealth and bpost SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A bpost SA/NV 0.25% 1.50% 0.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and bpost SA/NV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $18.46 million 5.39 -$28.66 million N/A N/A bpost SA/NV $4.96 billion 0.36 -$22.05 million $0.06 149.96

bpost SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MDxHealth and bpost SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A bpost SA/NV 0 2 3 0 2.60

bpost SA/NV has a consensus target price of $8.70, suggesting a potential downside of 3.29%. Given bpost SA/NV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe bpost SA/NV is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Summary

bpost SA/NV beats MDxHealth on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic products for personalized cancer treatment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, Rest of EU, and Rest of the World. It offers ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx, InformMDx, SelectMDx, and MonitorMDx. The company was founded by Herman Spolders and Philip S. Devine on January 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products. It also sells banking and insurance products under an agency agreement. The P&L segment specializes in worldwide mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics solutions including fulfillment, handling, delivery, and return management. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

