MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of research firms have commented on MAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $37,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,230 shares of company stock worth $2,195,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAX stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

