Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,143 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,644,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

