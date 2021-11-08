Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.270-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Medifast also updated its FY21 guidance to $13.27-$13.96 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MED. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded up $6.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.19. 381,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,353. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.75. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a 12-month low of $154.89 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.80 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

