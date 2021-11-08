MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Increased by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $13.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,615.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,693.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,594.79. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,219.14 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,015.21 and a beta of 1.41.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,007.47.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

