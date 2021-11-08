Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,127 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Mercantile Bank worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.11. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

