Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 45,019 shares.The stock last traded at $36.58 and had previously closed at $36.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $578.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 153.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 108.9% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth about $338,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

