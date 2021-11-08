Merculet Hits Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $489,854.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00080101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00082646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00096616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,027.86 or 0.99460468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.02 or 0.07132559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,336,256,725 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

