Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,755 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Meritor were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Meritor by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Meritor by 2,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Meritor by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

MTOR stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

