Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 853.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.