MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at $94,318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 624,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 6,481.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 506,155 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.60.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

