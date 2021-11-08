MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 50.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in The Middleby in the first quarter worth $208,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 245.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 138,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $185.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.68. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.