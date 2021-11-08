MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,429 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Several research firms have commented on CONE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.23.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $82.09 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

