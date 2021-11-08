MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,490 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,608 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in NetApp by 3.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 30.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $91.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.73. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.