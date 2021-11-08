MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 557 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $285.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 663.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEN. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,903 shares of company stock worth $17,360,319. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

