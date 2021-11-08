MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 60,718 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,037,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,141,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,880,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $173,577.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 162,726 shares of company stock worth $7,553,916. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $56.19 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

