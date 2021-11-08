Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 16,144 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 322,880.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,307,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,585,000 after purchasing an additional 445,641 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $161.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.79. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.64 and a 52 week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

