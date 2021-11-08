Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 24,743 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 88,367.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth $28,000.

CDAY stock opened at $123.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.48 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average of $103.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

