Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 83,605.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,109,000 after buying an additional 129,738 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after buying an additional 475,965 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,741,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,768,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,188,000 after buying an additional 162,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE:MKC opened at $81.23 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

