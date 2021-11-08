Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 93,969.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,735,000 after purchasing an additional 86,796 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,834 shares of company stock valued at $14,514,252. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $266.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.00. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

