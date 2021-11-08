Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $33.350-$33.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $32.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 guidance to $10.00 to $10.05 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $34.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,518.53. The stock had a trading volume of 186,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,158. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,482.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,420.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 342.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,381.40.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,811 shares of company stock valued at $28,761,532 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

