Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.000-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $33.350-$33.400 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,381.40.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $34.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,518.53. 186,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,482.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,420.87. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 342.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total value of $11,407,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,594,192.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,811 shares of company stock worth $28,761,532. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

