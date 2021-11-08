MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.66. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

