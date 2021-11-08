MIB Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $282,385.71 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $282,385.71 and approximately $16.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.10 or 0.00115392 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00018213 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 434,057,836 coins and its circulating supply is 156,755,908 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.