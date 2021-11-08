Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $5.53

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.39. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 2,795 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 762,270 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $4,861,000. 22NW LP lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 60.7% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 527,589 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 106.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 255,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 135.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 246,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

