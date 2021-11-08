Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $5.53

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.39. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 2,795 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.
About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
