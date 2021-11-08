MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) & Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) Head-To-Head Comparison

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MicroStrategy and Ascendant Digital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 3 1 3 0 2.00 Ascendant Digital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

MicroStrategy currently has a consensus price target of $526.57, indicating a potential downside of 33.97%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Ascendant Digital Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MicroStrategy and Ascendant Digital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $480.73 million 16.17 -$7.52 million ($45.45) -17.55 Ascendant Digital Acquisition N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Ascendant Digital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MicroStrategy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and Ascendant Digital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy -87.25% 15.11% 2.31% Ascendant Digital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Ascendant Digital Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle. The company was founded by Michael J. Saylor and Sanjeev K. Bansal on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Vienna, VA.

