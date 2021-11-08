Millennium Management LLC Purchases 64,578 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 322,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 106,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IONS opened at $33.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IONS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

