Minereum (MNE) Trading Up 16.3% Over Last Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $33,154.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00237749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00099221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,735,519 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.