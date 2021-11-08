Mizuho Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $75.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC increased their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE NTR opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 9.26%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 368.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,347 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.