Mizuho Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,950.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,651.33.

Booking stock opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a one year low of $1,701.09 and a one year high of $2,631.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,406.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,306.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 41.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

