Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,977.04 on Monday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,006.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,829.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,613.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

