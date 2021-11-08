MKM Partners Raises Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $98.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.50.

DIN stock opened at $93.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

