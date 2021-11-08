MKM Partners Trims Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price to $247.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $251.00 to $247.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.33.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $185.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.