MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.80% of MKS Instruments worth $276,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $139,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $160.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.27 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

