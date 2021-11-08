MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,732 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,246 shares of company stock worth $1,323,192. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

