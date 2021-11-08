MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,384,000 after purchasing an additional 132,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in EPR Properties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $53.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,307.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

