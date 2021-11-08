MML Investors Services LLC Invests $211,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $33.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

