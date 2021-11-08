MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,454 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

In related news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,017,743.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT opened at $24.69 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

