MML Investors Services LLC Sells 939 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,868,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,894 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 300,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 236,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GDV opened at $27.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.53. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $27.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

