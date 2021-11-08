MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,511,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,827,000.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

