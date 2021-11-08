MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,622 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,000 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 1,291,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGP opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

