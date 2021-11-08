Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) Price Hits $0.0026

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (CURRENCY:MCPC) traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last seven days, Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Mobile Crypto Pay Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has a total market cap of $25,366.69 and approximately $10.00 worth of Mobile Crypto Pay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00092436 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001081 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC.

