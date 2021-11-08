Model N (MODN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Model N alerts:

NYSE:MODN opened at $36.55 on Monday. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.