Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Increased by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 2.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 63,744 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $365,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.72. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MHK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

