Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 42,419 shares.The stock last traded at $17.76 and had previously closed at $19.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOLN shares. Cowen started coverage on Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOLN. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $5,123,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $4,800,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,586,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

