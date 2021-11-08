Momentive Global (MNTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Momentive Global to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MNTV stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $89,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,867 shares of company stock worth $2,352,841 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $10,213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

